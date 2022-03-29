Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

