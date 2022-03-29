Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

