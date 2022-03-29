Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

