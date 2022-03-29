Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 13.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.