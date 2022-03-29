argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $354.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on argenx from €340.00 ($373.63) to €350.00 ($384.62) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $301.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.08. argenx has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $356.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.97.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

