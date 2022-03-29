Argo Blockchain (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Stock Price Up 5%

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 148,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 132,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of £4.81 million and a P/E ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBKF)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

