Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

AR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of C$814.81 million and a P/E ratio of 24.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.74. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

