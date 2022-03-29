Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

