Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:RAMMU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aries I Acquisition by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

