Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 321.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,972,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total value of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

