Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.49 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 51,232 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

