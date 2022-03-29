Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 1-Year High at $173.08

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $173.08 and last traded at $171.93, with a volume of 31938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.33.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,388,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

