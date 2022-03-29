Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of 146.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.