Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,052 shares during the period. Atmos Energy makes up about 2.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Atmos Energy worth $33,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of ATO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $118.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.