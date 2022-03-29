AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

T stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

