Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 7.4%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.