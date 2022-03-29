Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Short Interest Update

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

