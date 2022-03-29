AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,019.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,930.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,879.87. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

