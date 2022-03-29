Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of AVAH opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.