Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.
Shares of AVAH opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.