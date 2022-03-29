AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.56.

Several brokerages have commented on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

