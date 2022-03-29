AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 196.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 196.40 ($2.57). Approximately 641,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 706,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195.20 ($2.56).

The stock has a market cap of £992.79 million and a P/E ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59.

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £21,000 ($27,508.51).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

