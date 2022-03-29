Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVID. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after buying an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

