Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Stock Price Down 20.9%

Shares of Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) dropped 20.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

