B. Riley Cuts TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target to $18.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 180.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

