Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €37.00 Price Target

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($40.66) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

JEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €36.00 ($39.56).

Shares of Jenoptik stock traded down €0.88 ($0.97) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €29.94 ($32.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.62. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a 12-month high of €37.80 ($41.54). The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

