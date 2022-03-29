Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises approximately 0.7% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Baidu by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,567,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.15. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $228.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.13.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

