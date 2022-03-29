Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.31. Bancorp shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 266,408 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.