Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.31. Bancorp shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 266,408 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.
