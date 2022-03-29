Bank of America Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Neutral

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.71 and a beta of 0.84.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

