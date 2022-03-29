Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $57,733.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $5,228,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.03. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

