Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

