Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Banner posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on BANR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.