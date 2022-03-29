Barclays Upgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Overweight

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $395.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $364.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Shares of FTNT opened at $338.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 52.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

