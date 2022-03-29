Barclays Upgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Overweight

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $395.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $364.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.
Shares of FTNT opened at $338.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 52.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
