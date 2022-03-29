Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $584.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

