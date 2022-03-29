Base Resources’ (BSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.41) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Base Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 33.60 ($0.44).

Get Base Resources alerts:

LON:BSE opened at GBX 17.65 ($0.23) on Monday. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.17.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.