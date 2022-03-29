Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $26.32

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $25.18. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 388,566 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

