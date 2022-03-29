Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Announces Dividend of GBX 45

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,528 ($33.12) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,842.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,119.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,433 ($31.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.20). The stock has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 3,660 ($47.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.41) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,853.30 ($50.48).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

