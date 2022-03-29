Belt Finance (BELT) 1-Day Volume Hits $301,574.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $14.95 million and $301,574.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.41 or 0.07208861 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,673.17 or 1.00124725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047616 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

