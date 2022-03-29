Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $255.22

Shares of Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.22 ($3.34) and traded as low as GBX 245.05 ($3.21). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.34), with a volume of 29,101 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 245.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £95.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.91.

About Belvoir Group (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

