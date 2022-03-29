Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE BHIL opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

