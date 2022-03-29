Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 63.72 ($0.83) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £89.55 million and a PE ratio of 8.01. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 42.36 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.03.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

