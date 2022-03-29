Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marlowe (LON:MRL)

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.20) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.46) to GBX 1,026 ($13.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.11).

Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 803 ($10.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £769.55 million and a PE ratio of -617.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 859.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 902.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marlowe has a 1 year low of GBX 704 ($9.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,094 ($14.33).

In other Marlowe news, insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £49,952 ($65,433.59).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

