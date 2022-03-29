Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

NFC stock opened at GBX 1,287.38 ($16.86) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 652.48 ($8.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.73.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

