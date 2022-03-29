Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.
NFC stock opened at GBX 1,287.38 ($16.86) on Tuesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 652.48 ($8.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.68). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.73.
Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
