Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:PPH opened at GBX 1,424 ($18.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,391.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,387.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £605.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.62.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

