Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RPS Group (LON:RPS)

RPS Group (LON:RPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.90) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LON:RPS opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £286.39 million and a PE ratio of 49.14. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 132 ($1.73). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.13.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

