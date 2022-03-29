Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,980 ($39.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.18) to GBX 2,750 ($36.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.00).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,508.19 ($32.86) on Wednesday. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,151 ($28.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,270 ($42.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,413.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £9.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.21), for a total transaction of £912.60 ($1,195.44).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

