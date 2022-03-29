Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.78) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Get National Express Group alerts:

LON:NEX opened at GBX 238.48 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 183.70 ($2.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.80 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 55,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £130,838.40 ($171,389.05).

National Express Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.