Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,170 ($28.43) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($33.99) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,270 ($29.74).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,786 ($23.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. Rathbone Brothers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($18.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,090 ($27.38). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,756.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,892.76. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.69.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

