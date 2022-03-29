Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,380 ($57.37) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SXS. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.30) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.14) to GBX 3,150 ($41.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($52.14) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.40) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,702 ($48.49).

SXS opened at GBX 2,673 ($35.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,019.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,481.80.

In other news, insider Derek Harding purchased 4,000 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($33.34) per share, with a total value of £101,800 ($133,350.80).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

