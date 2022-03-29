Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 79.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

PEBB stock opened at GBX 100.06 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.55 million and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The Pebble Group has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 169.87 ($2.23). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 132.10.

In other news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($73,094.05).

The Pebble Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.