Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.57% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 256.78 ($3.36) on Tuesday. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.70). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.78 million and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41.

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant purchased 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £24,676 ($32,323.81).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

